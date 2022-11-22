Kelowna residents Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb won $500,000 on the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC)

Kelowna friends learn of $500,000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf

The friends are excited to help their families and spending more time on hobbies

It’s probably the best cup of coffee and golf game two Kelowna friends will ever have.

Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb bought a Lotto Max ticket last month and teed up a $500,000 prize. They shared the Maxmillions win with another winner in Ontario from the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw.

“This will open a few more doors for my family and will create a nice little nest egg for our future,” said Saari, who was in a drive-thru when he found out he won after checking the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App.

Lamb was golfing when he learned of the win and thought “there goes my golf game.”

Saari and Lamb first told their wives that they won the lottery and both women were in disbelief, in fact, Saari’s wife thought he was lying until she checked the ticket herself.

The friends said they are excited to help their families and look forward to spending more time on their hobbies, which for Lamb includes more golf.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.

