Kelowna firefighter charged with making/publishing child pornography

Jason John Todd Stoodley was charged in an incident that occured in Coldstream

Kelowna firefighter Jason John Todd Stoodley, has been charged with making or publishing child pornography, and two counts of secretly observing/ recording nudity in a private place.

The offences allegedly occurred on June 28 and July 1 of 2022 in Coldstream.

He was charged on July 3 and is not in custody.

The 50-year-old first appeared in Vernon’s courts on July 13 for an application. He will appear in the Vernon courts again on July 28.

The accused was employed by the city of Kelowna and made $111, 378 as a firefighter in 2020.

Stoodley’s lawyer, Julian van der Walle, said that he and his client were unavailable for comment.

The details of the alleged incident are unknown at this time.

The Kelowna Fire Department did not reply with a comment at the time of this article’s publishing. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

