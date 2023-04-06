Emergency crews tackle wildfire near Kirschner Mountain

The first wildfire of the year around Kelowna has been extinguished by the local fire department.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, the fire department received calls about a blaze off of Verde Vista Road near Kirschner Mountain, in the Black Mountain neighbourhood.
The fire grew to approximately 75 feet by 150 feet before crews were able to put out the blaze. It has been deemed accidental and crews checked the area again a few hours later.
No one was injured and no structures were damaged.
“We would like to remind the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year,” Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said in a press release.
There was recently a controlled burn in the area but the two fires aren’t related.
