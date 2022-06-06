Kelowna fire crews rescue young boy stuck on banks of fast-flowing creek

‘You’re doing it over fast-moving water which can be very dangerous’

Kelowna fire and rescue crews were at their best yesterday, rescuing a young boy over a fast-flowing creek.

The boy and his family, or caregivers, were at Scenic Canyon Regional Park Sunday afternoon when he became separated from them and was then discovered on the other side of Mission Creek. An RCMP officer and service dog were quickly called to help.

“The RCMP officer went after him,” said Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch with the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD). “He managed to walk through the creek, but then found it was too risky to bring him back.”

The KFD’s technical rescue crew was then called in.

“We had a couple of guys go to the other side and set up a high-line,” added Cpt. Kiehlbauch. “We put a pulley system on that and attach ropes attached to the pulley so we can pull them from one side to the other. Then we put them in a rescue harness and pulled them back across.”

Cpt. Kiehlbauch said everyone was safe and sound.

“It’s the most technical aspect of our rope team to create these high-lines. You’re doing it over fast-moving water which can be very dangerous. Even during that time (during the rescue) the water started to pick up a bit.”

