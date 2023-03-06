Kelowna crews extinguish vehicle fire on Highland Drive, Kelowna

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m., on Sunday

A vehicle fire was extinguished in a Kelowna residential driveway on Highland Drive north on Sunday night (March 5).

One fire truck responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Highland Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

Neighbours in the surrounding area claimed to see flames from the single vehicle fire.

Kelowna Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said that the incident was not caused by a crash and said that there were no injuries.

Clarke was not able to confirm the cause of the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

