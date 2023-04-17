Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen with BC Lotto cheque. (BCLC Media Relations)

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen with BC Lotto cheque. (BCLC Media Relations)

Kelowna cousins ‘blessed’ by $5M lotto win

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen won the Classic Jackpot on April 8

Last week someone, somewhere in the Okanagan became $5 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49.

The winners remained a mystery until now.

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen, discovered all six of their numbers matched from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8.

The new millionaires purchased the ticket from Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Avenue and Hoa found out the news of their win Sunday morning after looking up the winning numbers on PlayNow.com.

“I matched the winning numbers online to the numbers on our ticket and couldn’t believe it,” Hoa said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I was speechless.”

Duc and Hoa had pre-planned to go out for breakfast with some family members later that morning, which turned out to be the perfect opportunity to surprise them all with the exciting news.

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa said. “They were all shaking with excitement!”

The Kelowna residents already have a few ideas in mind on how to spend the money. As the two love fishing, they will purchase a boat with part of their prize. They also look forward to visiting family in Vietnam and plan to surprise them with the news of the win along with a gift of some of their winnings. Hoa will also purchase a home.

In one word, Hoa said the two of them feel “blessed” to win a prize of this size.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

READ MORE: Kelowna man keeps people shredding from his shed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Documentary on alcohol treatment trailblazing doctor airs at Penticton theatre
Next story
Emergency crews attend drowning at North Okanagan beach

Just Posted

The Town of Golden will be picking up yard and garden waste during the annual spring roundup on May 3 (Image via Pixabay)
Town of Golden to conduct spring yard waste roundup on May 3

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors

10th Annual Delbert Johnson Memorial Jackpot Rodeo. (File Photo)
10th Annual Delbert Johnson Memorial Jackpot returns to Golden

The cost of hiring staff will increase on June 1 as British Columbia’s minimum wage rises to $16.75 an hour. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase will not offset inflation