Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire

McDougall Creek, Lake Country and Glenmore fires threaten Kelowna

The Kelowna courthouse is closed due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and the fire raging in the Glenmore area.

The Provincial Court closed about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Filing remotely by email, or using Court Services Online where available is still an option while the registry is closed, but will not be processed before August 21.

This situation will continue to be monitored and any further announcements will be posted on the Provincial Court website.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire in Kelowna closes Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Hundreds on evacuation order as Twin Lakes wildfire grows over 350 hectares
Next story
B.C. working to provide more emergency accommodation for wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Barbara Smallwood took this picture from her Naramata home of the huge plume of white smoke that can be seen throughout Penticton and Summerland and all the way to Kelowna. It is a result of the two fires burning south of Keremeos. The province is warning residents in most of the southern Interior to be prepared for increasing fire risks and possible evacuations with a coming high wind storm. Photo: Barbara Smallwood
Warning issued for high winds, lightning storm approaching Kootenays