Coun. Ron Cannan brought forward two resolutions asking the province to invest more into mental health and substance use programs. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

Kelowna council urging province to do more for mental health and substance use

More investment into ‘on demand’ mental health treatment, and establish regional care campuses

Kelowna council is asking the province to do more to help those with mental health and substance use issues.

Council endorsed two resolutions, put forward by Coun. Ron Cannan, to be sent through the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA).

They ask the provincial government to further increase investment in ‘on demand’ mental health treatment, withdrawal management, and substance use programs.

Council is also asking that the province’s A Pathway to Hope program be updated to fully fund and establish regional care campuses for people requiring highly specialized mental health supports.

READ MORE: Transforming mental health and substance use care in B.C.

A Pathway to Hope was launched in 2019 and is the NDP government’s 10-year plan for mental health and addiction care to provide services that British Columbians need in order to address problems early and support their well-being.

“The issue of mental health and addiction housing for those that are unfortunately in the situation they are is really lacking locally, the province, and in many cases across the country,” said Cannan. “There are missing links we need to help our provincial partners to advocate.”

Cannan thanked councillors Loyal Wooldridge, Luke Stack as well as city staff for their input on the resolutions.

