Smoke was found on the fourth floor of the building

A small cooking fire filled the fourth floor of an apartment building on De Montreuil Court in Kelowna with smoke. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department was on scene of an apartment building for reports of smoke on the fourth floor.

Upon arrival at 3180 De Montreuil Court, firefighters found a small cooking fire that had already been put out.

The building was evacuated due to smoke.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Rapidly declining reservoir levels prompt water restrictions in West Kelowna

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HousingKelowna