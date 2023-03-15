Kelowna airport expansion approved for takeoff by council

A conceptual rendering of some of the planned renovations at YLW. (Youtube/Screenshot)

Funding has now been approved to begin construction on the $90-million expansion of Kelowna International Airport.

A loan authorization bylaw was passed at the meeting of city council on March 13 and will be the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken at YLW.

READ MORE: Terminal expansion costs at Kelowna Airport soar due to COVID and inflation

“This investment in YLW will have significant benefits for all of Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “It is an investment in our regional economy, helping to support increased air service for both passengers and goods.”

The airport has been deemed over capacity since 2019. Phase One of the project is set to add almost 7,000 square metres of relief, including an expanded departures lounge, expanded security screening area, and new direct access to the south gates.

Phase One is set to begin this summer, and will go until 2026.

“We know that construction will have impacts to guests visiting YLW, such as noise and impacts to existing amenities and parking. Our team is working to minimize these impacts as much as possible,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We will be sharing more information about what passengers can expect at YLW as we approach construction. We thank everyone for their patience as we complete this work to make these important improvements.”

The expansion will not be paid for by Kelowna taxpayers, but rather through fees paid by airport users.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport lands most of the grant money awarded to city in 2022

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of KelownaLake Cowichan