Kamloops RCMP searching for alleged quick outfit change armed robber

  • Jun. 6, 2022 6:30 p.m.
  • News
Suspect wearing the clothing found by police dog service unit on June 6, 2022 (Kamloops RCMP)Suspect wearing the clothing found by police dog service unit on June 6, 2022 (Kamloops RCMP)
Neon green hat found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)Neon green hat found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)
White sweater found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)White sweater found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops RCMP is seeking information about an armed robbery in Sahali just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to a commercial building in the 1200-block of Summit Drive.

While RCMP was en route to the scene, the suspect allegedly changed clothes and fled on foot.

The Police Dog Service Unit was brought in and located a suspected firearm and clothes, including a green neon hat, camo jacket, white sweater, and black pants.

“The investigation is in its very early stages, but police are requesting anyone who saw a Caucasian man changing his clothes behind a business around the time of the robbery, or who has information related to this incident, including surveillance and dash cam footage, to please contact police right away,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

