Just swimmingly: Fundraising for Golden aquatic centre continues

Fundraising for the Golden and Area A Aquatic Centre is moving ahead at full speed.

“We’re applying for every possible grant that makes sense for recreational projects,” says Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A Director Karen Cathcart, who expressed disappointment that a $6 million grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities was not forthcoming. “Grants come up all the time but there are so many communities vying for money. We received smaller grants and we keep plugging away.”

The regional district will continue working with KEA Canada Ltd., who provided fundraising support in 2022.

At the April 20 board meeting in Salmon Arm, Darcy Mooney, Manager of Operations Management, received unanimous approval to enter into a one-year agreement with KEA to the tune of $60,000, with additional budget of up to $60,000 from anticipated donation support.

Mooney told directors the 2023 Five Year Financial Plan for the Golden and Area Aquatic Centre function contains sufficient budgeted funds to allow KEA to continue providing support to the fundraising committee and CSRD staff.

“Additional supports including assistance with grant writing may also be supported upon request of the CSRD,” said Mooney.

Cathcart meanwhile is hopeful other grants such as the $13.5 million application to the federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program will be successful.

As well as applying for grants, the 30-plus members of the fundraising committee meet often and are in the process of creating a fundraising calendar that will include several community events.

“It was clear in last year’s civic election that both rural and Golden residents were looking at this pool becoming a reality,” she says of the referendum that gained 72 per cent support from voters. “It’s one of the most inclusive recreational projects.”

Information related to the project will be updated on the project website www.goldenondeck.ca. Other media news releases may occur if deemed warranted by the CSRD Communications Team.

