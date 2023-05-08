Just in time for summer: Golden reminds residents of watering by-laws

Restrictions are in effect to “lessen the impact on the local water supply and distribution system”

The Town of Golden is reminding residents to abide by local watering bylaws. Automatic sprinkler systems, like the one pictured, are only to be used between midnight to 6:00 A.M. on the home’s designated watering days. Black Press File Photo

Naturally, water usage in Golden is at its highest between May and August when the days get warmer and longer.

As lawn care becomes a point of focus for some households, the Town of Golden is reminding residents to be mindful of their water usage and to follow local watering bylaws during the season in an effort to conserve the town’s water supply.

“By being diligent about our watering, residents can lessen the impact on the local water supply and distribution system, and on the environment,” the town’s chief administrative officer, Jon Wilsgard said.

Through approximately 39 kilometres of pipes, the Town of Golden provides water to more than 1,400 households.

In a press release, the town’s stated goal for its water conservation efforts is to “maintain adequate reservoir storage for firefighting purposes.”

“It is important that we come together as a community and make every effort to conserve water so that we don’t put any excess stress on our water system,” Wilsgard said.

The town’s bylaws provide that odd-numbered addresses water their lawns on odd days of the month, while even-numbered addresses are to water on even days.

The restrictions apply to all properties in Golden including residential and commercial addresses.

In addition to being limited to watering on a designated day, watering lawns can also only take place during two time blocks —between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the morning, and in the evening between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Automatic irrigation systems that operate on timers should be set to water between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the home’s designated watering day.

Infractions of the watering bylaw come with a $50 fine. According to Golden’s director of corporate services and communications, Alysha Saville, Golden residents adhered to the town’s restrictions very well with a success rate of 99 per cent.

Watering restrictions do not apply to the hand watering of plants with garden hoses that have a functioning spring-loaded shut-off nozzle or with handheld watering containers. Watering plants in these ways is permitted at any time.

