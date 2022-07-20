Joint investigation stops Hells Angels ‘support club’ from expanding into Kamloops

An investigation by Kamloops RCMP and B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit prevented the Throttle Lockers gang from establishing a clubhouse in Kamloops. (Courtesy of Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia)

A multi-year investigation into a motorcycle gang that answers to the Hells Angels has prevented the group from laying down roots in Kamloops and resulted in charges against three members.

Kamloops RCMP say they first became aware the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club was working to build a clubhouse in the city in 2017. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. was quickly called in, and together the two police agencies worked to investigate the threat.

In 2019, RCMP and the special enforcement unit secured search warrants related to the Throttle Lockers, and turned up $330,000 in cash, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, firearms and brass knuckles, and Hells Angels support gear. Two men were arrested then and a third was arrested in 2020.

It wasn’t until June 28, though, that the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved charges against the three men.

Shawn Carlisle, a 49-year-old from Falkland, faces three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of selling cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Zale Coty, a 53-year-old from Kamloops, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count each of possession for the purposes of trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. He also faces one count of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

Jacob Cavanagh, a 29-year-old from Kamloops, has been handed one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking of fentanyl, and one count for conspiracy to traffic it.

The three remain out of custody while they await the court process.

Speaking during a media briefing Wednesday (July 20), Superintendent Duncan Pound of the special enforcement unit said targeting lower level gangs is important in stopping organized crime in B.C.

He described preventing the Kamloops clubhouse as taking “the wind out of the sails” of the Hells Angels.

Pound added lower level enforcement action can be an effective way of deterring potential future gang members from joining.

