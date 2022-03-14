John Manuel chosen as March Climate Champion

Wildsight Golden has named John Manuel as their Climate Champion for the month of March.

Manuel is a long-time member of the Golden community, currently retired and serving as a town councillor for Golden.

He was nominated and ultimately chosen as March’s climate champion because he incorporates climate action in his day to day life and is a strong advocate on council.

Manuel says in his day to day life, he tried to limit power usage and to walk every in order to minimize car usage, as well as refraining from over-consumption and not buying things he doesn’t need.

He believes that his role on town council is one avenue to work towards a better environment.

“I think the town has taken many measures in response to Climate Change, and Town council is one place to work for a better future, but it is not the only place,” said Manuel.

“Wildsight Golden makes contributions as does Protect Our Winters, the Local Food Matters group and St. Andrew’s Bargain Basement.

“I am sure there are many people and groups helping meet the challenges of Climate Change in their own diverse ways and we have a better community because of all of them.”

Most recently, he supported a motion to have council pledge to have Golden use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

Manuel also supported declaring a climate emergency, although that motion did not pass.

“I think there is value to a clear statement of what we consider vitally important,” he said.

“There are many things I would like the town to do in the future but I don’t know yet what they will be. We are learning as we go, the town, as well as everyone else.”

Manuel would like to encourage everyone to live a more climate conscious life and to do what they can locally to help limit their carbon footprint, such as growing their own food and making the move towards renewable energy.

A new climate champion will be chosen every month. Email goldenprojectcoordinator@wildsight.ca to nominate next month’s Climate Champion by March 15.

Environment