The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Names the result of probe examining records dating back to the ’50s

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

RELATED: Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Catholic sex abuseReligion

Previous story
Road access limited in Golden due court house blaze
Next story
North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Just Posted

Michelle Durant/ Facebook
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

The Golden Law Courts as it once was. (Image:Gary Linn)
Looking back to when the Golden Law Courts first opened

Fire at Golden Law Courts. (Michele LaPointe)
Road access limited in Golden due court house blaze

This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and 1

Pop-up banner image