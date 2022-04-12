Jail time for man who caused others to fear for their safety in Salmon Arm

As well as criminal harassment, charges included break and enter with intent to commit a crime

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm on April 4, 2022 to 455 days in jail, minus time served, as well as two years’ probation with 17 conditions. (File photo)

Mitchell John Wrigley, 42, was sentenced April 4 on a charge of breaking and entering into a home in Salmon Arm with intent to commit an offence, as well as a charge of criminal harassment causing another person to fear for their safety or the safety of anyone known to them.

The first offence occurred on Oct. 1, 2021 and the second from March 12 to Oct. 15, 2021, both at or near Salmon Arm.

Wrigley was sentenced in Salmon Arm Provincial Court.

On the first count he was sentenced to two months’ jail and two years’ probation.

On the second count he was sentenced to 455 days jail but, because he has been in custody, he received credit for 228 days. He was left with 227 days to continue serving in prison. He was also subject to two years’ probation and a 10-year mandatory firearms prohibition.

Wrigley’s sentence also contained 17 conditions.

They included: having no contact with the people victimized, not distributing or publishing any information or images of the victims, keeping a probation officer apprised of any employment, not possessing weapons, not possessing any tools that could be used for criminal activity, attending any treatment program directed by a probation officer and staying away from Salmon Arm except under specified conditions.

