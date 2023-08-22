Fire chief warns of visible destruction from Kelowna wildfires as smoke lifts

Less than 90 structures expected to be lost in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund cautioned residents that the mountains around Central Okanagan communities are going to look very different as wildfire smoke starts to lift.

“We haven’t seen them since the fire, and it might be pretty dramatic to see what we have lost,” Brolund said during a regional wildfire update on Tuesday (Aug. 22). “I know lots of you are tired. Tired of being out of your homes, tired of this situation and so are we. But we’re not giving up and nor should you.”

Brolund added that he expects full and partial property losses to be less than 70 in West Kelowna and less than 20 on Westbank First Nation lands.

“What I don’t want to lose in all of that…is the number in the second column on my page. The number that was saved, and that was over 3,000 that weren’t affected in our area of operations.”

Canada Task Force 1 has assessed approximately 500 properties for damage in West Kelowna. The team will now move to Kelowna and Lake Country.

Brolund also said, that as far as emergency teams have determined, there has been no loss of life due to the wildfires.

Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting said three homes and two outbuildings were burned along Glenmore Road, near the landfill in the Walroy Lake wildfire.

In Lake Country, three homes and several outbuildings were destroyed, while at least three homes were burned on the North Westside.

“As numbers are released over the coming days we must remember that these are people’s lives and communities that are going to be deeply hurting for quite some time,” said Loyal Wooldridge, Regional District Central Okanagan chair.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded in West Kelowna and on Westbank First Nations lands, and orders in Lake Country have been downgraded to alerts.

Smoke throughout the Central Okanagan is expected to start to lift today, with light winds, rain, cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms in the forecast.

