It’s Election Day in Golden

Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Golden 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Voters will be casting their ballots for two mayoral candidates, incumbent Ron Oszust and challenger Jeremiah Woods.

Eight candidates have stepped forward for council, and will be vying for six spots

Chris Hambruch and John Manuel are the only two incumbents searching for another term on council.

Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Westley Routley, Bryan Stevens, Richard Dale and Chris Glueckler will all be seeking first time spots.

Voters will also be asked one referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

Polls are open in Golden from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Golden Civic Centre

806 10th Ave S

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Election 2022

