A couple dozen people showed up at a rally on Thursday at Highway 97 and Riverside Drive on Thursday. Rallies for public safety to be restored were held across B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

A couple dozen people showed up at a rally on Thursday at Highway 97 and Riverside Drive on Thursday. Rallies for public safety to be restored were held across B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Involuntary treatment needed, say Penticton ‘Enough is Enough’ rally

Rallies were held across B.C. asking government to declare public safety emergency

More than 20 people gathered with signs at a public safety rally on the corner of Highway 97 and Riverside Drive in Penticton on Thursday.

The rally organizer shouted ‘enough is enough’ while others held signs that said ‘public safety should be a priority.’

“I have been clean for 20 years and I can tell you first hand that safe supply and harm reduction doesn’t work,” said Michelle, the organizer. She believes that sometimes forced treatment is required.

Enough is Enough rallies took place on Thursday in cities around B.C. — all with the same message for governments to declare a public safety emergency.

Premier David Eby said his government stands behind individuals rallying for public safety today, April 27.

“I agree with those folks who are out there,” Eby said Thursday. “They deserve safe communities and our government is on their side. We have got their backs and we are going to deliver for them.”

READ MORE: Premier David Eby ‘agrees with folks’ rallying across B.C. for public safety

When asked what they thought of Eby’s comments, most at the Penticton rally didn’t believe his words.

“Those are just words, it is time for action,” said James.

James, like many there, came out to the rally because he wants to see people causing crime and chaos be forced into treatment for their addictions to help them get clean.

“We need to stand together and be as one here in Penticton and demand change,” said Michelle. She urges more to show up to the next rally.

Another person said she has lived in downtown Penticton since 2005. When she first moved here she felt safe to walk at night. Now she wouldn’t even consider it.

READ MORE: Enough is enough rally in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Greens want minimum 12-month wait for former politicians starting new jobs
Next story
Long docks approved at Summerland lakefront development

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks at the podium, flanked by South Shore—St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins and Foothills MP John Barlow during an announcement in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 27. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservatives oppose potential Teck Resources takeover by Glencore

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint

RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)
Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

Construction on the Golden Skatepark has resumed work is expected to continue through the summer and into 2024. Photo courtesy of the Town of Golden.
Construction resumes on the Golden Skatepark expansion project