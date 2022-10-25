Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

International students sent home after partying in Vernon

Illegal activity ends overseas education early

A group of students have had their overseas educational experience cut short due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Vernon School District sent nine international students home two weeks ago, following an incident.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said they were involved in a party at Black Rock involving drugs and alcohol, which she points out is illegal.

The students were also out past curfew and one was seriously injured.

That child is now home in Germany recovering with family, and the other students involved have been sent home as well.

“All international students sign a very strict policy/code of conduct for while they are here,” said Perkins.

READ MORE: Okanagan College students fundraising for international competition

READ MORE: Sullivan elected as Coldstream school trustee, 3 incumbents win in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SchoolsStudentsVernon

Previous story
DNA evidence led to ID of South Okanagan break-in suspect: Crown
Next story
Osoyoos farmers market manager resigns after election sign controversy

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Golden Rockets in action in January, 2022. (Submitted)
Golden Rockets stunned by division rivals, look ahead to pair of games this weekend

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes

Golden and District Search and Rescue (Facebook)
Family of man who died in 2013 avalanche donates to Golden Search and Rescue

Frenchman’s Bridge. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure)
Highway 1 update at Frenchman’s Bridge