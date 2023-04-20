Contaminated drugs in the South Okanagan have been described as having a high risk of an overdose and a high risk of a fatal overdose by Interior Health. (Interior Health)

Contaminated drugs in the South Okanagan have been described as having a high risk of an overdose and a high risk of a fatal overdose by Interior Health. (Interior Health)

Interior Health issues 4th fatal overdose drug warning in 4 weeks in Penticton

Drug being sold as down carries high risk of overdose or nodding out for a long time

Interior Health has issued their fourth contaminated drug alert in four weeks for Penticton and the South Okanagan for drugs with a high risk of a fatal overdose.

The latest set of drugs were found to have been contaminated with fentanyl, xylazine and bromazolam, a benzodiazepine. The drugs carry a high risk of an overdose, a high risk of a fatal overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

According to Interior Health, the drugs are being sold as “down” and are described as bright green and grey chunks.

Due to the presence of a benzodiazepine, naloxone may be ineffective at reversing any overdose caused by the drugs.

Smoking the drugs is also stated to not be safer than injecting them.

READ MORE: 'Extreme risk of overdose': Interior Health issues another toxic drug warning for Penticton

To reduce the risk of overdose, Interior Health has made several suggestions:

• Get your drugs checked before use, which can be done at ASK Wellness in Penticton, and at other locations listed at www.drugchecking.ca.

• Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

• Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you

• Start with a small amount and work up

• Use at an overdose prevention site

e• Know how to respond to overdos

• If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose

Drugs overdose crisis

