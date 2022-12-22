Injured snowmobiler rescued from Big White by night helicopter team and COSAR

The temperature was approximately -34C at Big White during the rescue

An injured person who was stranded in Big White’s backcountry was airlifted off the mountain in a joint night rescue by North Shore Rescue, Talon Helicopters and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

The team took flight at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, while COSAR searched the ground.

(North Shore Rescue)

(North Shore Rescue)

Advanced medical crews were on board the helicopter to begin treatment as soon as possible.

The temperature was approximately -34C at the time of the rescue. COSAR searched the ground for the injured snowmobiler and once found, provided medical care until the helicopter team was able to hoist the individual.

The snowmobiler was taken to the Kelowna Airport where they were handed off to B.C. ambulance services, at approximately 10p.m.

The snowmobiler handed off to B.C. ambulance services at the Kelowna airport. (North Shore Rescue)

The snowmobiler handed off to B.C. ambulance services at the Kelowna airport. (North Shore Rescue)

North Shore Rescue was called to assist in the extraction since they are the only nearby team with a helicopter that can fly at night with hoist capabilities.

The North Shore team and Talon crews refuelled before flying back to Vancouver.

