Injured skier lifted to safety by Golden and District Search and Rescue

The incident happened on Nov. 20

An injured skier was rescued from near Amiskwi Lodge on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Golden and District Search and Rescue was called out to the area to help a skier with a hip injury,

Rescuers had to use a long line down to the victim who was in a staging area. They were then loaded up into a helicopter.

The skier was flown into Golden and then transported to hospital by BC Ambulance. Amiskwi is a self-guided and self-catered lodge on the Yoho National Park boundary.

