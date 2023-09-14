BC Transit has released a statement regarding the attack on a 17-year old Sikh teenager in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

BC Transit has released a statement regarding the attack on a 17-year old Sikh teenager in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

‘Incidents of this nature are rare’: BC Transit on attack of Sikh teenager in Kelowna

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11

BC Transit has issued a statement to Black Press in regards to the attack that took place on a Sikh teen on Monday, Sept. 11 in Kelowna.

“BC Transit is aware of the recent incident in Kelowna, involving a youth being assaulted with pepper spray,” said they said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim of this assault, and the organization is supporting the Kelowna RCMP. As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The attack took place at a bus stop at Rutland Road South and Robson Road East. After an altercation on the city bus, those involved were asked to leave. As they were leaving the bus, a youth deployed bear spray on the 17-year old Sikh victim.

After the public was made aware of the attack, the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) released their own statement about the attack, saying they’re “deeply concerned.” On top of the attack, WSO was disappointed the bus driver didn’t step in to help during the assault.

“What is incredibly disappointing is that the BC Transit bus driver did not intervene and in fact removed both the attackers and the victim from the bus, leaving the Sikh student to fend for himself,” said WSO BC Vice-President Guntaas Kaur. “We call on BC Transit to investigate why the driver in this incident did nothing to stop the attack and by removing the victim from the bus, allowed the attack to continue.”

BC Transit said it was made aware of the incident. “Our thoughts are with the victim of this assault, and the organization is supporting the Kelowna RCMP. As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

“Though incidents of this nature are rare on BC Transit buses and at bus stops, we take reports of inappropriate and illegal behavior within our systems very seriously and work closely with police to follow the legal process for complaints,” BC Transit continues. “If someone is the victim of an inappropriate or illegal activity, or sees something that is inappropriate or illegal on the bus, please tell the driver immediately or call the police.”

The RCMP have completed their preliminary investigation and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night and is appearing in court on Thursday.

READ MORE: Kelowna youth arrested in relation to attack on Sikh teen at bus stop

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultBC TransitBreaking NewsKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conservative Party of BC gains seat and official status in legislature
Next story
Two left trapped, injured after roof collapse in Penticton

Just Posted

Fire concerns over a proposed Tesla charging stations was brought up during a public hearing on Sept. 11. Gazette file photo
Hazard concerns raised over Grand Forks charging stations

Castlegar RCMP Detachment is “adequately resourced,” according to Sgt. Monty Taylor. Photo: Google Street View
Castlegar mayor responds to coroner’s inquest recommendation

An unidentified pilot landed his plane on Highway 6 on Monday. Photo: Markus Herzig
Pilot lands plane on Highway 6 after engine failure

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia