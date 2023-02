The incident has reduced the highway to single lane, alternating traffic

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke in the eastbound lane is causing delays.

The incident occurred between the west and east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park. DriveBC said that the eastbound lane is closed, reducing the highway to a single lane with alternating traffic. Drivers in the area are warned to expect delays as the incident is dealt with.

DriveBC said an update will be provided on the incident at 10:30 a.m.

car crashRevelstoketrans-canada highway