(DriveBC)

Incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reduces traffic to one lane

The incident occurred between Wiseman Rd. and Columbia West FSR

Highway 1 is reduced to one lane westbound after a vehicle incident around 11:30 a.m.

The incident happened between Wiseman Rd. and Columbia West FSR. The incident has reduced the road to single lane alternating traffic. Emergency crews are on scene assessing the situation.

DriveBC warned to expect minor delays, and to watch for traffic control.

An update is expected after 3 p.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Emcon sporting new wide-wing snow plow to battle highway roads near Revelstoke

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP
Next story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Road closure planned on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)
Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

(DriveBC)
Incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reduces traffic to one lane