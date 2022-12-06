Incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reduces traffic to one lane

The incident occurred between Wiseman Rd. and Columbia West FSR

Highway 1 is reduced to one lane westbound after a vehicle incident around 11:30 a.m.

:warning: #BCHwy1 vehicle incident westbound between Wiseman Rd. and Columbia West Forest Service Rd. Please slow down and watch for crew.#GlacierNatPark #DonaldBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2022

The incident happened between Wiseman Rd. and Columbia West FSR. The incident has reduced the road to single lane alternating traffic. Emergency crews are on scene assessing the situation.

DriveBC warned to expect minor delays, and to watch for traffic control.

An update is expected after 3 p.m.

