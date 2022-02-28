A 23-year-old closed Highway 97 after shearing off a power pole on Friday night, Feb. 25. (Oliver RCMP)

A 23-year-old closed Highway 97 after shearing off a power pole on Friday night, Feb. 25. (Oliver RCMP)

Impaired driving suspected in Oliver crash that shut down Highway 97

The driver hit and sheared off a power pole Friday night

The driver who sheared off a power pole and closed down Highway 97 in Oliver on Friday, Feb. 25 had his vehicle impounded for 30 days for being suspected of drunk driving.

A 23-year-old man was involved in the single-vehicle collision at Road 13 around 11:20 p.m., according to Oliver RCMP.

No injuries were reported, and the pickup truck had extensive damage to the front end.

The road was closed by the Oliver Fire Department and RCMP due to the power lines hanging over the highway until Fortis could arrive to repair the pole.

The driver was investigated for being impaired behind the wheel and was issued a 90-day driving ban.

READ ALSO: Driver killed in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children
Next story
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

Just Posted

Sorted seeds that will be available at the event. (Photo submitted)
Golden seed swap back for 2022

(File photo)
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

Okanagan College’s road map for its future is titled Inspire. (OC photo)
Okanagan College Inspired for its future

“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children