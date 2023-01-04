Illegally cut trees threaten public safety in Lake Country park

A professional arborist has been called in to help

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Someone has been illegally cutting trees in Jack Seaton Park.

A spokesperson with the District of Lake Country says about 30 trees were cut, some dead and others still alive.

A professional arborist will start work on removing the cut trees tomorrow (Jan. 5).

Many of the trees were not felled properly and pose a threat to safety.

Lake Country residents can expect the trails around Jack Seaton Park will be closed during the removal.

Tree cutting in public spaces and parks is illegal. Lake Country RCMP are investigating.

