Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll’s bones were found near Peterson Creek in Kamloops on Jan. 19. Th 42-year-old had been missing since Nov. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops’ Valleyview neighbourhood. (Kamloops RCMP)

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll’s bones were found near Peterson Creek in Kamloops on Jan. 19. Th 42-year-old had been missing since Nov. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops’ Valleyview neighbourhood. (Kamloops RCMP)

Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

Joseph Driscoll has been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12

Human remains found in Kamloops on Jan. 19 belong to a missing Kelowna man.

The bones, which were found east of Peterson Creek above the 700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway eight days ago, have been confirmed to be from Kelowna’s Joseph Driscoll. The 42-year-old had been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12 when he was last seen in the Valleyview area of Kamloops.

“In working with the BC Coroner’s Service and with the Driscoll family, police can now confirm the bones did in fact belong to Joseph, and that he is deceased,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn. “We do not suspect criminality in his disappearance at this time. Our thoughts go out to the Driscoll family.”

Kamloops RCMP and the coroner’s service are continuing to investigate and are determining the circumstances around finding Driscoll’s remains. The Driscoll family has requested privacy at this time.

Anyone with any information is to contact the Kamloops RCMP at at 250-828-3000 and file number 2023-2261.

READ MORE: Kelowna nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKamloopsKelownamissing person

Previous story
RCMP in Golden seize prohibited weapons
Next story
B.C. nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

Just Posted

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)
Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

GADSAR volunteers helping the wounded. (GADSAR Facebook)
Search and Rescue saves wounded ice climber

A skier going down Kicking Horse Mountain. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)
Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

RCMP in Golden seized prohibited firearms and weapons following a tip from the public. (Photo courtesy of the Golden-Field RCMP)
RCMP in Golden seize prohibited weapons