House explodes on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze Penticton.
The fire occurred in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive around 1:30 p.m. The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House has collapsed.
A witnesses on scene she heard a loud explosion before the fire and thought it was a bomb.
No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started.
The building beside the house is also on fire at present.
More to come…
