House explodes on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze Penticton.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive around 1:30 p.m. The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House has collapsed.

A witnesses on scene she heard a loud explosion before the fire and thought it was a bomb.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started.

The building beside the house is also on fire at present.

More to come…

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
B.C. man ‘grateful’ for community outpouring amid double lung transplant on Valentine’s Day
Next story
B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Just Posted

There were no major injuries reported in the incident say RCMP. (Claire Palmer photo)
No injuries in single vehicle rollover on Kicking Horse Trail

The slide occurred just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon. (MOTI photo)
One fatality reported in March 4 rockslide east of Golden

Harmandeep Kaur, shown in a family handout photo, died after being attacked last weekend at the Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia, where she worked as a security guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO
Slain UBCO security guard’s family mourns loss of ‘bubbly, positive’ person

Amber Piché is an expert export navigator for Okanagan-Shuswap entrepreneurs. (Contributed)
Export advisor guides Okanagan-Shuswap entrepreneurs to success