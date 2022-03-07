House explodes on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze Penticton.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive around 1:30 p.m. The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House has collapsed.

A witnesses on scene she heard a loud explosion before the fire and thought it was a bomb.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started.

The building beside the house is also on fire at present.

More to come…

