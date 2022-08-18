Hot weather on the way for Golden to close out summer

A high pressure system is moving up from the US, with temperatures expected around 30

Summer is going out with a bang, as another heat wave is rolling through Golden to close out August.

According to the Weather Network, daily highs are expected to hover around or over 30 degrees celsius over the next two, which is above the season average of 24 for this time of year.

Bright, sunny days with minimal precipitation is also anticipated.

Several areas across B.C. have received a heat warning – however, as the nightly lows are anticipated to fall below 18 degrees, the Golden area will not be issued a heat warning according to Environment Canada criteria. Nightly lows will hover just above 10 degrees, which will provide some relief from the heat.

The incoming heat wave has been building under a ridge in the US and is now headed north, as a strong area of high pressure builds in the west, according to Environment Canada. With low pressure in the east, the heat will be blocked from moving on, causing the prolonged hot stretch.

When the heat finally breaks, the change in pressure creates conditions for severe storms.

Heat waves and extreme weather are becoming more common due to the effects of climate change.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

To prepare for heat, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends to identify cool zones, areas that you focus on keeping cool in your home, as well as local cooling centres.

Lower activity levels and concentrate time outdoors to early mornings and late evenings, when temperatures start to dip.

Avoid direct sun and ensure you are using sun protection, such as sunscreen.

Overheating can be harmful to your health and potentially deadly. If you’re experiencing symptoms, such as rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, take immediate steps to cool down and seek emergency care.

