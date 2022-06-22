Hot weather finally comes to Golden as summer starts

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the hot weather

After a cool spring, summer is projected to get off to a hot start, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the upcoming week for Golden and area.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast as temperatures reaching into the upper 20’s on Saturday.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30 by Monday and are expected to remain in the mid-20s for the rest of the week, before returning to seasonal or below seasonal by mid-week.

Overnight lows will fall to the low-teens.

The start of July will see temperatures hover around 20, with some light rain in the forecast.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase.

As well, the potential for river levels to once again rise as warmer temperatures increase snowmelt and snowpack instability.

The River Forecast Centre and the Ministry of Forests have issued another High Streamflow Alert of the Upper Columbia area, including the Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke. No major flooding is expected.

