Hot temperatures forecasted for Golden over next week

Hot temperatures are expected to continue as a heat wave dominates BC heading into August. (Shutterstock)

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings across Interior Health this week, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 40 degrees in a number of communities.

In Golden, Environment Canada is predicting daily highs of over 30 degrees. A heat wave is expected to impact most of British Columbia this week. While no heat warning has been issued for Golden yet, surrounding areas experiencing similar temperatures, such as Kinbasket and North Columbia, have all had heat warnings issued.

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is possible next weekend to early August.

Thursday, the temperature is expected to hit 32 as a daily high, before hitting 30, 31 and then back to 30 in the days following.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

To prepare for heat, the BC CDC recommends to identify cool zones, areas that you focus on keeping cool in your home, as well as local cooling centres.

Lower activity levels and concentrate time outdoors to early mornings and late evenings, when temperatures start to dip.

Avoid direct sun and ensure you are using sun protection, such as sunscreen.

Overheating can be harmful to your health and potentially deadly. If you’re experiencing symptoms, such as rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, take immediate steps to cool down and seek emergency care.

