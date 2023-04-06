Host families needed as more Ukrainians flee to the Okanagan

United Way is hosting online session April 14, on how you can help Ukrainians fleeing war

Two families fled war torn Ukraine and now live with a host family in Penticton, settling in and celebrating their new safe living. (Submitted)

It has been more than a year since the conflict in Ukraine began, with over 130,000 Ukrainians arriving in Canada and 11,000 in British Columbia alone since

Community members across the Southern Interior opened their homes to welcome close to 1,000 Ukrainians, and as the conflict continues, more support will be needed to welcome and house more Ukrainians who are expected to arrive in the province in the coming weeks and months.

United Way BC’s ‘United for Ukraine’ initiative is hosting a free virtual information session on April 14, to provide information to community members who are interested in hosting Ukrainians.

“We are so grateful to British Columbians who have opened their homes and spaces to Ukrainians but the need for a safe place has not abated. We are welcoming more and more Ukrainians into B.C., and they all need somewhere to call home. Having a place to rest, to call their own, is vital to their ability to deal with their trauma and integrate into their new communities. We don’t end our support at a year, we remain committed to helping those in need,” said Kim Winchell, United Way’s provincial director.

United Way BC, through a partnership with the government of B.C., the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, and the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies & Service Agencies of BC (AMSSA), has helped 530 British Columbians apply to become hosts to around 400 displaced Ukrainians over the past year.

Perhaps you are leaving for the summer and have an apartment or house available, or you have extra room for someone who needs short-term accommodation – now is a chance to make a contribution to displaced Ukrainians. For more information on the session, please contact info-ukraine@uwbc.ca or register online via this link here.

Some people in Penticton and Keremeos have taken in families from Ukraine but more hosts are needed, said Penticton resident Dianne MacDonald who has taken in two families into her home. MacDonald said her experience has been amazing and fulfilling.

READ MORE: From war-torn Ukraine to peaceful Penticton: More host families needed

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.