Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)

Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

‘If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring’

The Premier of B.C. is turning heads after a rather heated exchange over family doctor shortages while in question period in the B.C. Legislature Monday (April 25).

At the time of the incident, B.C. Liberal MLAs pointed to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan in response to a report that has found one-in-five British Columbians currently don’t have a family doctor.

In clips showing the end of an exchange between opposition members and the Premier, Horgan can be seen waving his hand dismissively and says “Aw f—-.”

A 10-minute recess was called by House Spealer Raj Chouhan shortly after.

Since the afternoon debate, the Liberals have asked for an apology, while Horgan took to Twitter acknowledging the slip-up, writing: “If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring.”

An online petition calling on the province to take action on the doctor shortage has been signed by more 31,000 people since it was launched three months ago.

More to come.

