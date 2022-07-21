Honoured for helping solve a near 30-year-0ld mystery of missing woman near Revelstoke

Max Werenka made an alarming discovery during a dive to the bottom of Griffin Lake

A young man was awarded a rare honour by the Revelstoke RCMP for his contribution to unravelling the mystery of an almost three-decade-old cold case.

On July 21, Max Werenka received a commendation for his involvement in locating a submerged vehicle in Griffin Lake in August of 2019 and was integral in the closing of a 27-year-old case file involving a missing woman from Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

In 2019, guests of the Griffin Lake Cabins, which his family owns, spotted a car at the bottom of the lake on a clear day.

Werenka, only 13 years old at the time, dove below the surface and took a video of the car with his GoPro in hand.

Having made this discovery, the RCMP deployed their Underwater Recovery Team, who were able to recover the vehicle’s license plate and locate the woman’s body inside.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

Werenka’s actions helped bring closure to the family of the missing woman.

Sgt. Chris Dodds asked the young man if he had any plans of becoming a police officer, which brought a smile to his face.

“His actions and dedication to duty bring credit to himself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of a Canadian citizen,” reads Werenka’s commendation.

Sergeant Chris Dodds reading Max WErenka his commendation. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sergeant Chris Dodds reading Max WErenka his commendation. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

READ MORE: Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales
Next story
Crews searching for possible wildfire between Peachland and Summerland

Just Posted

New research paints a sombre outlook for Canadian household finances as inflation takes a bite out of real wages and rising interest rates mute economic growth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
EDITORIAL: Controlling inflation a difficult challenge

(Photo - @rob_sheridan/Twitter)
Morning Start: How to properly open hard plastic packages

Henry Joseph played in the first official hockey game in 1875 in Montreal. He and Sir Edward Clouston were both active in the sport. Clouston went on to become a trustee for the Allan Cup (amateur hockey). Joseph was a central figure in developing many early sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
First hockey game was played in Summerland

Petro Canada in Golden is listed as tied for the 21st most expensive gas station in Canada, with similar pricing in Revelstoke. Gas prices have gone down across the country over the last week, but many in B.C. are still paying a premium at the pump. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada