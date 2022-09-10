Homes north of Enderby evacuated due to gas leak

The gas leak was repaired shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, ending the hours long evacuation

A total of 11 homes were evacuated in the area of Gardom Lake Road and Capri Road, north of Enderby, due to a gas leak that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (CSRD photo)

Eleven homes between Enderby and Salmon Arm were evacuated Saturday (Sept. 10) due to a gas leak.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), a gas line was ruptured during construction activity in the area of Gardom Lake Road and Capri Road in Electoral Area D, north of Enderby.

The Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department was on scene with Fortis BC around 10:30 a.m. and worked to drain the remaining gas in the line.

Gardom Lake Road and Capri Road were closed for hours due to the hazard.

The CSRD released an update at 3:20 p.m. stating that the gas leak had been repaired, the roads had reopened and the evacuation of the 11 homes had been lifted.

“The CSRD and Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department thank the affected residents for their response in this emergency situation,” the regional district stated.

