Temporary encampments around town have prompted politicians to look at a designated space for the homeless to set up their tents and RVs. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

Homeless campsite sought for Vernon’s most vulnerable

Overnight space needed with city’s .7 per cent vacancy rate

An emergency overnight camping site is being sought for people without safe and secure housing.

Councillors Teresa Durning and Kelly Fehr brought forward a notice of motion at the Monday, Aug. 15 council meeting for Vernon to consult with Kelowna and other communities who operate such sites for the homeless.

City staff would need to identify what lands could be used for an emergency camping site, which would be open from sunset until 9 a.m. the following day, seven days per week.

Council has already designated the new Civic Memorial Park and Kin Athletic Park as no overnight camping zones.

Vernon currently has a .7 per cent vacancy rate which makes housing extremely difficult to secure regardless of income.

“The Province of BC has seen housing and rental costs skyrocket over the last year which makes securing housing in Vernon within a .7 vacancy rate market out of reach for most people making minimum wage or on a fixed income,” the two councillor’s rationale reads. “As a result, emergency measures must be put in place to provide a safe environment for people who do not have safe and secure housing to sleep in at night.

“Providing a designated location will reduce the number of unattended and abandoned campsites.”

Providing garbage cans will also reduce the amount of litter that camps can often produce.

Outhouses would also be included.

“When people who are housing insecure do not have washroom facilities to access at night, they are required to find less than humane locations.”

