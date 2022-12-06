Historic restaurant in Penticton could be turned into 3-storey office building

Future of Bogner’s on Eckhardt Avenue will be in question at upcoming city council meeting

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)

The site of one of Penticton’s oldest and most beloved restaurants could be turned into a three-storey office building.

Bogner’s of Penticton, a 46-year-old restaurant and catering business on 302 Eckhardt Avenue, will be subject to potential development at city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Though the building — a Tudor-style home built in 1915 — is currently zoned for the use of multi-storey commercial space, the owner needs council approval for a front-yard setback variance before moving ahead with development.

Prior to its days as a local restaurant, the building was home to Penticton doctor Herb McGregor. It was turned into Bogner’s in 1976 and has since been serving farm-to-table cuisine.

In a recent report, city staff says the applicant will convert the property into a three-storey office building if council approves the front-yard variance request.

While the city acknowledged the historic significance of the building in its report, it added that the property is not currently listed on Penticton’s heritage register. If converted into commercial space, the site is expected to feature at least 35 parking stalls. As required by the city, parking access will be from Argyle Street.

Bogner’s has scaled back operations in recent years, moving its business model closer in line with a catering and private events establishment.

Council will be prompted to vote on whether the owner’s variance request is desirable and determine if the building’s historic significance should be protected in this case.

According to the Local Government Act, council has the “broad authority” to protect buildings deemed to have heritage significance. Those protections, however, do involve compensation to property owners.

READ MORE: End paid parking, support downtown businesses: Penticton councillor

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

City CouncilNewsPenticton