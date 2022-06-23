Highway delays from Kamloops to Alberta increasing this summer

Increased traffic and continued construction are responsible for the delays

While the Kicking Horse Canyon is open for the summer, construction between Kamloops and the Alberta border continues, with the ministry of transportation saying there are higher than expected traffic delays along Highway 1.

An increase in traffic volume is partly to blame for the increase delays, as peak travel season returns with the coming warm weather.

As tourism and travel is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to Stats Canada, with more cars travelling through construction zones adding to delays.

Delays are supposed to be in the 45- to 80-minute range for the whole corridor, with half hours delays in the Kicking Horse Canyon east of Golden, 20-40 minutes between Golden and Revelstoke, five to 10 minutes from Revelstoke to Salmon Arm and 20 to 30 minutes from Salmon Arm to Kamloops.

Highway maintenance and continued construction work are also contributing to delays, says B.C. Transportation.

The Kamloops to Alberta corridor, which includes the Kicking Horse Canyon construction project, has been undergoing a four-laning program since 2021.

The province has committed $837 million to upgrade Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under the 2021-22 budget.

Construction includes the canyon, but also Quartz Creek between Golden and Revelstoke, the RW Bruhn Bridge west of Revelstoke, Ford to Tappen and the Chase four-laning segment.

The Illecillewaet four-planing and break check project included two kilometres of highway widening from two to four lanes and a new median barrier for enhanced safety and to prevent cross-over crashes was completed last fall.

Plan travel in advance and be mindful of construction activities.

