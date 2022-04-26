Highway closure schedule east of Golden announced for May

Kicking Horse Canyon extended closures are back, with a one month closure that comes into effect on April 19 and will last until the May long weekend. (MOTI photo)

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors have issued a traffic construction notice for May, as the extended closure is expected to continue until the May long weekend.

The highway will reopen at noon on Friday, May 20 and will be open without delays or closures for the entirety of the weekend.

Intermittent lane closures and road closures will resume at noon on Tuesday, May 24, with lane closures causing up to 30 minute delays from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The highway will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. until 7 p.m.

After May 24, the weekday schedule will resume the intermittent closure schedule from prior to the full closures.

Lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with overnight closures from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

On weekends, there will be intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays. The highway will be open on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Mike Lorimer excited for Kicking Horse Canyon opportunity

It’s been just over a year since Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project construction began.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider, with approximately 4.8 km of highway being updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accomodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the Province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under Budget 2021.

Work is also being done on Quartz Creek Bridge just west of Golden, and construction wrapped up on the Illecillewaet Brake Check portion of the highway just east of Revelstoke this past summer.

The project is expected to last three years, with a maximum of 30 weeks of closures over that time.

TransCanada