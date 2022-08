Obstruction has road blocked according to DriveBC

Traffic cannot travel between Monte Lake and Westwold.

DriveBC reports there is a roadway obstruction and Highway 97 is closed for 8.6 kilometres.

Check DriveBC for further updates.

