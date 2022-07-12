Traffic is backed up north of Vernon due to a vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road in Spallumcheen. The highway is closed, northbound traffic is being detoured via Pleasant Valley Road to Greenhow Road to the highway. Southbound traffic is getting through on the shoulder. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Incident near Greenhow Road shuts down highway; traffic heading north detoured; southbound getting through

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

Northbound traffic can detour through Pleasant Valley Road to Greenhow Road to Highway 97A.

Southboud traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

