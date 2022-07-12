Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Incident near Greenhow Road shuts down highway; traffic heading north detoured; southbound getting through

Traffic is backed up north of Vernon due to a vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road in Spallumcheen. The highway is closed, northbound traffic is being detoured via Pleasant Valley Road to Greenhow Road to the highway. Southbound traffic is getting through on the shoulder. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97A NB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at the #BCHwy97 junction in #SpallumcheenBC, north of #VernonBC. Local detour in effect. SB traffic is getting by on the shoulder. #ArmstrongBC #SwanLakeBC

For more info: https://t.co/YNsZTuWMc9 pic.twitter.com/AbMYpLJXw2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2022

Northbound traffic can detour through Pleasant Valley Road to Greenhow Road to Highway 97A.

Southboud traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

