An RV was involved in the vehicle incident that has closed Highway 97 south of Kaleden. (Facebook)

Highway 97 south of Penticton closed until 6 p.m. due to crash

A serious crash closed the highway early on Thursday morning

Update: 12:30 p.m.:

DriveBC is now currently estimating that Highway 97 will reopen at 6 p.m.

Update: 11:30 a.m.:

Highway 97 is currently closed due to the crash just south of Kaleden.

The incident, which involved a motorhome, occurred north of the intersection with Highway 3A, and traffic initially was slowed through the area.

Residential vehicles are advised to detour through Eastside Road to get to Penticton. There is no detour currently for heavy trucks.

No update has been listed for when the highway will re-open.

Original Story:

A vehicle incident in Kaleden is still slowing traffic on Highway 97 over an hour later.

Traffic started to visibly back up on the northbound lanes of Highway 97 at around 9:30 a.m., and DriveBC issued a notice warning of significant delays.

Traffic is backed up past the intersection with Highway 3A along the northbound lanes as of 10:45 a.m.

It is not known whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

First responders were on scene of the incident.

