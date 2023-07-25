Highway 97 open in Summerland following collision

Traffic on Highway 97 in Summerland was stalled earlier on Tuesday, July 25 following a two-vehicle collission. The highway is now open once again. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Traffic is moving on Highway 97 in Summerland following a collision on the morning of July 25.

READ ALSO: Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

Earlier, traffic was backed up in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the highway and Thornber Street and Arkell Road.

Because of the incident, there had earlier been heavy traffic on roads through Summerland as motorists bypassed the site of the collision.

The highway opened by mid-afternoon on July 25.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionHighway 97Summerland