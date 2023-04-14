Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident on Friday. (Photo- DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls reopens after multi-vehicle incident

Road has opened in both directions: DriveBC

Update: 4:25 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls has reopened in both directions following a multi-vehicle incident earlier on Friday afternoon, April 14.

During the closure, motorists were directed to a detour via Oliver Ranch Road.

Original: 3:20 p.m.

Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions Friday, April 14, following a multi-vehicle incident.

DriveBC says Alba Road has been closed since roughly 2:30 p.m.

A detour is available via Oliver Ranch Road.

DriveBC’s next update will be made available after 3:30 p.m.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Highway 97NewsOkanaganPenticton

