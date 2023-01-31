A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 both ways, near Kamloops and Falkland (DriveBC)

Highway 97 closed between Kamloops and Falkland

Vehicle incident three kilometres east of Monte Creek

All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.

Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.

