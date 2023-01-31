Highway 97 closed between Kamloops and Falkland

All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.
A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.
According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.
Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.
