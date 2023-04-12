Highway 93, part of Kicking Horse Canyon detour, closed for avalanche control work

The main corridors of travel between Alberta and B.C. is closed

Highway 93 is closed in both directions for avalanche control work.

The closure starts about 30 kms after the Alberta and British Columbia border, from Kootenay Crossing Warden Station to Kootenay National Park, which is more than 6 km. With both lanes closed, there is no alternate route.

Highway 93 is part of the 1.5-hour detour around the Kicking Horse Canyon construction that closed Highway 1 for five days, starting yesterday, April 11. The detour includes Highway 93 south until Radium Hot Springs, before heading north on Highway 95 to connect back to Highway 1.

DriveBC said the estimated time of re-opening was today (April 12) 4:00 p.m.

