Ambulance travels on Highway 33, headed to crash site.

Highway 33 closed following multi-vehicle crash

At least 10 vehicles are involved in the incident near Big White

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Rupert Mainline and McCulloch Road, following a multi-vehicle collision.

Winter conditions of snow, hail and freezing temperatures made for treacherous driving conditions on Monday.

At least 10 vehicles are involved in a collision on Highway 33 near Okanagan Falls Forest Service Road.

There are reports of 17 people injured in the incident.

The incident took place at about 11 a.m., 10 km south of the Big White turnoff.

There are four damaged trucks that will need to be towed from the scene. One of the trucks was towing a trailer at the time of the crash.

DriveBC is reporting emergency crews are on scene and that motorists should expect delays.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene.

